"I did my gnomework!" Queen's Brian May unveils Billy Bad-Axe, created to help raise funds for the Royal Horticultural Society charity, but reveals he's been blocked from planting daffodils in his home village due to safety fears

The music industry is a notoriously unstable environment in which to work, and those chasing their rock 'n' roll dreams are advised to strap in for a rollercoaster ride into the unknown. But the music business isn't the only creative environment in which emotions can run hot and cold.

Take the topsy-turvy world of horticulture, a world where thieves and pimps run free and good men die like dogs, for no good reason, as Hunter S. Thompson might have said, but didn't, obviously, because that would be insane.

In the past month, however, Queen guitarist Brian May has come to know the highs and lows associated with investing one's heart and soul into the gardening world.

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Last month, May's philanthropic efforts to brighten up his home village of Elstead, Surrey were cruelly dashed by the Parish Council. Last year, Queen's founding guitarist donated 3,000 daffodil bulbs to his local community to plant on the church green in the village, but last month, in an Instagram post, the 78-year-old musician revealed that local authorities had turned down his offer to extend his green-fingered talents to the village green, due to safety concerns.



"We were all hoping to adorn the main Village Green for next Spring … but sadly the Parish Council last night rejected my plan,"May posted on April 21. "Apparently the main objection is that the sight lines on the Green will be affected for traffic. We’re struggling to imagine how 18 inch stalks could instruct anyone’s view! Especially when the green is normally surrounded by parked vehicles, including a 7 foot high ice cream van!!!"



Despite this setback, May has refused to let his spirit be crushed, and earlier this week he unveiled his latest effort to aid the community, a custom-designed garden gnome, complete with a miniature Red Special guitar, which will be auctioned for charity.



"Meet Billy Bad-Axe - Gnome Rocker," May posted on Instagram. "I made him from a moulded figure especially for the Royal Horticultural Society. It's all about unlocking talent and confidence in kids through gardening. But the astounding news is that the RHS has relaxed their ban on Garden Gnomes especially for this occasion - which I believe will be an auction. So if you want to give Billy a home please visit the RHS!! Gnome Rock Rules!!!... Please SWIPE for parallel and crosseye stereo images - I did my gnomework!!"

Truly, you can't keep a good man down.

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