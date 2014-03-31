Twilight: III: Beneath Trident's Tomb

The revolving-door BM supergroup continues to confound and intrigue. New on the personnel, one Mr Thurston Moore is a guitar explorer and adventurer as evident in Sonic Youth and countless one-off and side-projects.

Is Thurston, owner of the least-metal hair in experimental music, manifesting flippant, self-indulgent ‘Hey, I’m making a right racket with a bunch of evil dudes’ motives? Nothing on …Tomb hints towards any such transgressions. It is a dense, mutilated, mangled, ugly affair and furthermore, it’s nigh impossible to isolate Moore’s role (credited for both guitar and vocals) from this boiling swamp of torrid muck.

That said, it is mainly on Seek No Shelter Fevered Ones that dynamics and narrative unfold to fully satisfy, crawling out of the gutter and changing pace halfway through from sluggish/ tribal to pounding/numb-skull. The rest is eventually somewhat conventionally strange and unsettling.