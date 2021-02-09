The Pretty Reckless’s Death By Rock And Roll: vulnerability, reflection and schmaltz

Claiming authenticity is hard when you’ve spent your career imitating rock legends, but The Pretty Reckless are one of the few hard rock revival acts that have actually ridden debauchery into a downward spiral. Death By Rock And Roll details how the passing of their long-term producer Kato Khandwala and tourmate Chris Cornell left the band immeasurably scarred. Khandwala is memorialised in the countryfied Harley Darling while Cornell’s music is evoked in the Soundgarden-esque sludge-fest Only Love Can Save Me Now and the riotous, guitar-worshipping And So It Went, both of which feature his ex-bandmates Matt Cameron, Kim Thayil and Tom Morello. Elsewhere, TPR trade the rambunctious anthems of previous records for a vulnerable and reflective approach, yet often come across as more schmaltzy than tortured.