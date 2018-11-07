Sennheiser Momentum 2.0 Wireless headphones review

Rather than the high-tech aesthetic that most top-end headphones tend to go for, Sennheiser’s Momentum 2.0 Wireless headphones have an altogether more analogue look to them, with a retro leather headband, exposed wiring and stainless steel sliders. But what did our in-house experts over at TechRadar and What Hi-Fi have to say about them?

TechRadar say...

TechRadar were fairly impressed with these headphones, judging their sound quality to be good – though when they reviewed them, they felt the hefty price tag (around £380 – ouch) would place them out of reach of many buyers. "The Momentum 2 On-Ear Wireless headphones suffer from Sennheiser’s customary overpricing of Bluetooth headphones. They cost more than the Bose QC35s but have slightly worse wireless performance, and much worse active noise cancellation. This leaves you with big expectations for the sound – and enjoyable as this may be, these headphones don't have any of the higher-end traits you’d hope to hear in such an expensive set."

Happily, the headphones have come down significantly in price since then, currently retailing for under £200 in many places, bringing them in line with other similar level products on the market. "We'd be happy to use the Sennheiser Momentum 2 On-Ear Wireless headphones every day – we just wouldn’t be willing to pay for them," TechRadar conclude.

What Hi-Fi say...

These cans actually netted themselves a What Hi-Fi award in 2015, taking first place in the best noise-cancelling headphones over £250 category. Of course, with the aforementioned price drop, they now wouldn't make that category at all, while still offering all the same tech that made them such a good buy in the first place.

What Hi-Fi conclude: "In the Momentum 2.0 Wireless, Sennheiser has delivered an endlessly listenable, hugely likeable pair of headphones with new features and design tweaks that make them better than ever."

