Bose QuietComfort 35 II headphones review

Sure, there are headphones on the market that offer slightly better sound quality, but the QuietComfort 35s still offer lashings of detail and well-controlled, weighty bass. They've got some of the best noise-cancelling tech in the business, and with the relevant apps installed on your phone, you can even use them to talk to Amazon’s Alexa and Google’s Assistant. But how do they stack up compared other wireless headphones on the market? We asked the experts at TechRadar and What Hi-Fi to give us the lowdown on the Bose QuietComfort 35 II.

TechRadar say...

"Bose took the already-excellent QC35 and updated with Google Assistant. The headphone is identical in every way save for the new Google Assistant button. This means you still get the class-leading noise cancellation Bose is known for, good sound quality, and incredible comfort."

They go on to wax lyrical about the added Google Assistant a little more, pointing out it works well on either Android or iOS and gives you a similar experience to using a Google Home. They also point out that it will read back your notifications to you – but that Google Assistant alone is no reason to buy a pair of headphones.

But that's okay, because as a package, they're pretty decent anyway, making a very good headphone for "travellers and commuters". They add that "Bose has found a good balance of features that will satisfy most mainstream listeners. Audiophiles will want to check out the Sony WH-1000XM2 or Sennheiser Momentum Wireless 2 instead."

Read the full TechRadar review

What Hi-Fi say...

What Hi-Fi like the speakers even more than TechRadar did, giving them a whopping 5/5 review. "The QuietComfort 35 IIs certainly feel like the smartest pair of headphones around at the moment," they say. They point out they might not be the absolute best sounding pair of cans in their price range, but counter that by pointing out they offer functionality their rivals simply cannot match.

They're also hot on integration with Google Assistant – especially when one is out and about – and agree that the noise-cancelling abilities are second to none.

"We expect these headphones to become travelling companions for many a frequent flier," they conclude. "The updated tech is indubitably worthy of the QuietComfort name."

Read the full What Hi-Fi review