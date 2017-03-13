Evocation - The Shadow Archetype album review

A quarter-century after Evocation’s formation, it’s still obvious why legendary producer Tomas Skogsberg said they were one of the best bands he had worked with. They might have split up initially in 1993 after only two demos and suffered a severe setback four years ago, when two of their key members threw in the towel after four post-reunion albums that ranged from great (Tales From The Tomb, Illusions Of Grandeur) to so-so (Apocalyptic), but The Shadow Archetype immediately twists the knife where it hurts the most. Newcomer – and little cousin of first six-stringer Marko Palmén – Simon Exner from deathcore squad As You Drown may have brought in a slicker guitar sound and an even tighter approach enhanced by a stellar session job from former Haunted skinbasher Per Jensen, but Evocation still come across as the perfect union of Entombed’s abrasiveness and Amon Amarth’s flair for hooks. Like Edge Of Sanity before them, the Swedes never overlook the added value of a good chorus and Thomas ‘Tjompe’ Josefsson has the perfect pipes to do it.