Bang & Olufsen BeoPlay A1 speaker review

Bang & Olufsen BeoPlay A1 is lightweight, stylish and fits right in the palm of your hand! The battery life is excellent too, lasting up to 24 hours... but how does it rank compared to other Bluetooth speakers on the market? We asked our buds at What Hi-Fi and TechRadar for their opinions on the Bang & Olufsen BeoPlay A1.

What Hi-Fi say...

Noting that the BeoPlay A1 doesn't have the best sound out there, the peeps at What Hi-Fi say it brings "luxury performance into a lower price bracket".

They go on to revel in the speaker's design, its lengthy battery life and its "clear, full-bodied sound", despite admitting the sound needs "more sparkle and attack".

"It may bring B&O’s entry-level price down, but doesn’t drag its hardy reputation down with it."

Read the full What Hi-Fi review

TechRadar say...

Similar to What Hi-Fi, TechRadar are keen on the B&O Beoplay A1's look and lightweight design, pointing out the surprising high quality in sound considering its size.

The continue to complement the Bluetooth speaker's battery power and the fact it can be paired with other A1 devices to "create a miniature surround sound system to give your music a larger presence."

"If design is as important to you as sound quality, Bang & Olufsen might just have you covered with the Beoplay A1 Bluetooth Speaker."

Read the full TechRadar review