Zombi stream Shape Shift in full

Zombi have made their album Shape Shift available to stream in full ahead of its release later this week.

It’ll be Steve Moore and AE Paterra’s first full-length studio outing since 2011’s Escape Velocity. It’s out via Relapse Records on October 15.

Moore said of the album: “There are no techno jams or symphonic prog fantasies. No solo track interludes. We have officially moved from ‘studio project’ mode back into ‘live band’ mode.”

The duo will hit the road across North America next month to support the release.

Shape Shift tracklist

Pillars of the Dawn Total Breakthrough Mission Creep Interstellar Package Diffraction Zone Toroidal Vortices Shadow Hand Metaverse Siberia II

Nov 05: Chicago The Empty Bottle, IL

Nov 06: Ferndale The Loving Touch, MI

Nov 07: Toronto The Hard Luck, ON

Nov 08: Montreal Bar Le Ritz, QC

Nov 10: Providence Columbus Theatre, RI

Nov 11: Brooklyn St Vitus, NY

Nov 12: Philadelphia Boot & Saddle, PA

Nov 13: Baltimore Floristee, MD

Nov 14: Pittsburgh Cattivo, PA

Nov 15: San Antonio Housecore Horror Fest, TX