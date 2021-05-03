Zeitgeist-capturing New Wave of Classic Rock album tracklist and trailer revealed

The tracklist from the upcoming compilation album The Official New Wave Of Classic Rock - Volume 1 has been released. The album, which brings together many of rock's brightest rising stars, includes many of the names that have been packing out Classic Rock's Tracks Of The Week feature over the last few years.

“We’ve been looking into the possibility of putting together a NWOCR compilation CD since last year," says Richard Brindley, from the NWOCR Facebook Group, "and thought that right now would be absolutely perfect timing to release the definitive version of a set of tracks from bands who together define the genre".

He continues: “We want to get this CD high up into the UK compilation chart, and raise the profile of the movement and the bands to a massively wider audience. This could be the truest execution of people power; a compilation by the community, for the community."

A trailer for the compilation has also been released, featuring video clips from many of the featured artists. It's soundtracked by Tokyo by Massive Wagons, the track that opens the compilation.

"It blows my mind how fast the NWOCR thing has grown!" says Massive Wagons frontman Baz Mills. "It’s literally exploded! They shine a real bright light on new bands all over the world, and it's a real honour to be a part of this official NWOCR compilation album!"

Full tracklist below. The Official New Wave Of Classic Rock - Volume 1 is released on July 23 and available to pre-order now on double CD.

The Official New Wave Of Classic Rock - Volume 1 tracklist

CD 1

Massive Wagons - Tokyo

Mason Hill - DNA

Hollowstar - All I Gotta Say

These Wicked Rivers - Shine On

Anchor Lane - Fame Shame

Empyre - New Republic

Daxx & Roxane - Without You

Sons Of Liberty - Fire And Gasoline

The Hot Damn! - Dance Around

Massive - Rise

Everyday Heroes - Find My Way

Elles Bailey - Woman Like Me

Scarlet Rebels - No One Else To Blame

Wolf Jaw - I Ain't Ready

Tomorrow Is Lost - Hideaway

Dead Man's Whiskey - War Machine

Dig Lazarus - Tell Me Why

The New Roses - Whiskey Nightmare

Shape Of Water - The World Is Calling Me

Revival Black - So Alive

Gin Annie - Devil In Me

CD2

Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons - Son Of A Gun

The Dust Coda - When The Tide Comes In

Skam - Iron Cross

Collateral - Merry Go Round

Bad Touch - I Get High

Gorilla Riot - Still Doing Time

Thundermother - Driving In Style

King Creature - Captives

Rews - Today We're Warriors

Twister - Call To Arms

South Of Salem - The Hate In Me

Jack J Hutchinson - World On Fire

Bootyard Bandits - Hoedown Showdown

Haxan - Killing Time

Doomsday Outlaw - Turn Me Loose

Ashen Reach - Fighting For My Life

Bastette - Talk About It

Ryders Creed - Money

Takeaway Thieves - This Is Rock N Roll

Ward XVI - Broken Toys

Blackwater Conspiracy - Soul Revolutionaries

