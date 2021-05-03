Zeitgeist-capturing New Wave of Classic Rock album tracklist and trailer revealed

The tracklist from the upcoming compilation album The Official New Wave Of Classic Rock - Volume 1 has been released. The album, which brings together many of rock's brightest rising stars, includes many of the names that have been packing out Classic Rock's Tracks Of The Week feature over the last few years.
“We’ve been looking into the possibility of putting together a NWOCR compilation CD since last year," says Richard Brindley, from the NWOCR Facebook Group, "and thought that right now would be absolutely perfect timing to release the definitive version of a set of tracks from bands who together define the genre".
He continues: “We want to get this CD high up into the UK compilation chart, and raise the profile of the movement and the bands to a massively wider audience. This could be the truest execution of people power; a compilation by the community, for the community."
A trailer for the compilation has also been released, featuring video clips from many of the featured artists. It's soundtracked by Tokyo by Massive Wagons, the track that opens the compilation.
"It blows my mind how fast the NWOCR thing has grown!" says Massive Wagons frontman Baz Mills. "It’s literally exploded! They shine a real bright light on new bands all over the world, and it's a real honour to be a part of this official NWOCR compilation album!"
Full tracklist below. The Official New Wave Of Classic Rock - Volume 1 is released on July 23 and available to pre-order now on double CD.
The Official New Wave Of Classic Rock - Volume 1 tracklist
CD 1
Massive Wagons - Tokyo
Mason Hill - DNA
Hollowstar - All I Gotta Say
These Wicked Rivers - Shine On
Anchor Lane - Fame Shame
Empyre - New Republic
Daxx & Roxane - Without You
Sons Of Liberty - Fire And Gasoline
The Hot Damn! - Dance Around
Massive - Rise
Everyday Heroes - Find My Way
Elles Bailey - Woman Like Me
Scarlet Rebels - No One Else To Blame
Wolf Jaw - I Ain't Ready
Tomorrow Is Lost - Hideaway
Dead Man's Whiskey - War Machine
Dig Lazarus - Tell Me Why
The New Roses - Whiskey Nightmare
Shape Of Water - The World Is Calling Me
Revival Black - So Alive
Gin Annie - Devil In Me
CD2
Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons - Son Of A Gun
The Dust Coda - When The Tide Comes In
Skam - Iron Cross
Collateral - Merry Go Round
Bad Touch - I Get High
Gorilla Riot - Still Doing Time
Thundermother - Driving In Style
King Creature - Captives
Rews - Today We're Warriors
Twister - Call To Arms
South Of Salem - The Hate In Me
Jack J Hutchinson - World On Fire
Bootyard Bandits - Hoedown Showdown
Haxan - Killing Time
Doomsday Outlaw - Turn Me Loose
Ashen Reach - Fighting For My Life
Bastette - Talk About It
Ryders Creed - Money
Takeaway Thieves - This Is Rock N Roll
Ward XVI - Broken Toys
Blackwater Conspiracy - Soul Revolutionaries