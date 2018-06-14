Zeal & Ardor announce first UK headlining tour

Zeal & Ardor have announced their first UK headlining tour.

The Swiss-American avant-garde metallers kick off the seven-date tour in Bristol on November 30 and end it in Glasgow on December 7.

Tickets for the shows go on sale on Friday, 15th June, via www.myticket.co.uk and all venue box offices.

Zeal & Ardor released their second album, Strange Fruit, on June 8. It’s the follow-up to last year’s debut album, the acclaimed black metal/gospel mash-up Devil Is Fine.

"I am really happy with the results of this record," says Zeal & Ardor mainman Manuel Gagneux of the new album,. "I feel like there are plenty more places to mine for this as a stylistic entity. But I'm also aware that it is finite as an idea. I feel like I'm closer to what I want Zeal & Ardor to be at this point, though."

Zeal & Ardor UK tour dates

Nov 30: The Fleece, Bristol

Dec 1: The Haunt, Brighton

Dec 1: Electric Ballroom, London

Dec 4: O2 Institute 2, Birmingham

Dec 5: Gorilla, Manchester

Dec 6: Church, Leeds

Dec 7: King Tuts, Glasgow