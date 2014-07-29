Your Guide To Your Free CD In Metal Hammer 260

When you pick up the new issue of Metal Hammer you're not just going to receive a ton of great features and exclusive interviews with your favourite bands, there's a free CD too! It's packed with 15 killer tunes to rip your face off. Here's what's coming your way...
1. Judas Priest – Dragonaut
Shit the bed! The metal gods are back!
2. Opeth – Cusp Of Eternity
The prog metal masters reign supreme.
3. Mastodon – Chimes At Midnight
Sludgy riffs and thunderous drums!
4. King 810 – Murder Murder Murder
Metal just got more dangerous.
5. Electric Wizard – I Am Nothing
This will give you a doomgasm. Fact.
www.facebook.com/electricwizarddorsetdoom
6. Suicide Silence – Inherit The Crown
Welcome back, deathcore heroes!
7. Sólstafir – Dagmál
These Icelandic heroes have found a new way of being heavy.
8. In Flames – Rusted Nail
One of the most inspirational bands in metal gear up for the next battle!
9. Every Time I Die – Thirst
The perfect soundtrack to punch the air and guzzle Jägermeister!
10. Anti-Clone – Here Comes The Flood
Downtuned riffs and nu-metal bounce!
11. Manumit – Walk Away
If Trent Reznor was in Pendulum…
www.facebook.com/manumitofficial
12. Generation Graveyard – Human Hive
This post-apocalyptic pirate junk rock machine wants to make you a zombie!
13. From her Eyes – Disillusionist
These Welsh metalcore monsters look set for big things.
www.facebook.com/fromhereyesofficial
14. Beneath Dead Waves – Imperfect
Metal anthems executed with brainbursting technicality.
15. Alone With Wolves – Cutting Ties
For fans of Bury Tomorrow and Architects.