EXCLUSIVE: New Electric Wizard artwork + album title

We can now EXCLUSIVELY reveal that the new Electric Wizard album is Time To Die, and is due for release later this year.

We’re waiting with salivating mouths for this record, it’s going to be heavy as a mothertrucker. And if you need your fix early, Wizard are hitting up the following dates:

July 3rd Roskilde Festival, Roskilde, Denmark (Arena Stage)

July 4th Sonisphere, Knebworth Park, UK

Aug 16th Jabberwocky, The Excel Centre, London, UK

Sep 12th Reverence Valada, Portugal (headline with Hawkwind)

Oct 10-12th Desertfest, Antwerp, Belgium

Time To Die is out later this year on Spinefarm records.