Your Guide To Your Free Breaking Bangers CD

1. Evil Scarecrow – Space Dementia

Welcome a Great British nightmare.

2. Collibus – The Fallen

Manchester’s groove metal titans.

3. The One Hundred – Breed

This will make you want to break stuff.

4. Baby Godzilla – Whorepaedo

Nottingham’s noise terrorists are here to confiscate your ears.

5. Terraform – Birth

Progressive metal influenced by David Attenborough. WTF?

6. Abhorrent Decimation – Towards The Gateway

Gloriously violent and heavier than an elephant’s balls.

7. Old Skin – Swordcharmer

Your ears will be ringing for days.

8. King Creature – Wasted Life

Biker jams to lead the Cornish rebellion!

9. The King Is Blind – Revelation, Apocalypse

Monolithic metal that will definitely not help you sleep at night.

10. Harrowed – Raw Boned Witch

Fist-in-the-face crust punk fury.

11. Byzanthian Neckbeard – Doppleganger

This month’s best band name.

12. King Goat – Nuclear Messiah

Brighton’s leading purveyors of progressive doom.

13. Old Corpse Road – The Sockburn Worm

Black metal proving it’s grim up north.

14. Babylon Fire – Wrath Of The Fallen

Calling all Black Label Society fans.

15. Undersmile – Soil

A sludge doom lullaby.

