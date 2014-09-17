The Slipknot issue is sold out online – but we have the answer!

We unleashed our new issue onto the world yesterday and it's already sold out in the online shop BUT DON'T WORRY! We've got you covered...

You can still download the latest issue from iTunes for the iPad. UK users can download Metal Hammer 262 over here and those of you in America can download the new Metal Hammer here.

If you want a hard copy and live in the UK head down to your local Morrisons for a £1 discount on the new issue. That’s right, you can pick up the greatest magazine in existence for £3.75!

Of course it’s also available in other supermarkets, newsagents and magazine outlets. You can’t miss it, it’s the one with motherfucking SLIPKNOT on the cover!

Head over here to find out Nine Things We Learned In The New Issue Of Metal Hammer.