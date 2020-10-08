You thought Fever 333 were angry in 2019? Brace yourself for an incoming riot

Fever 333 are back. Or almost back, at any rate. The California trio are set to release a new single, Bite Back, on October 19, as a prelude to the release of a new album, Wrong Generation, on October 23.

The album, the band’s follow-up to 2019’s acclaimed Strength In Numb333rs, was written in the aftermath of the May 25 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Vocalist Jason Aalon Butler has revealed that he spent 13 days protesting on the streets of Los Angeles in the wake of the killing, before directing his thoughts into the eight tracks which make up the new album.

“This project is art as activism first,” he explains. “I’m talking about what’s happening and what needs to happen. I hope you understand there’s going to be pain in progress. After dismantling and deconstructing all of these things, we can find a beautiful place to be together. For me, this whole EP is that 13 days after 34 years. You fucked with the WRONG GENERATION.”

(Image credit: D. RANDALL BLYTHE)

To coincide with the release, which features artwork from Lamb Of God frontman Randy Blythe, Fever 333 will be performing virtually for fans. The band’s last livestream event, a one-night-only performance titled Long Live The Innocent, drew over 300,000 views in June.

“We are so thankful for our allies from all over, so we wanted to find a way to give back to every part of the world that we were lucky enough to reach during our last album cycle,” says Butler. “We want to offer a new type of live experience during this pandemic period. Exclusivity to each region, actual live in the moment filming, no edits, utilising a brand-new direct audio feed, making each demo feels as live as possible in an era where the traditional live performance is seemingly unachievable. We feel we have a found a way that most closely achieves that essence in a way that has not yet been done.”

Fever 333’s live demonstrations will take place at:

Oct 23 London, UK 8pm BST / Europe 9pm CEST

Oct 24 Los Angeles, CA 8pm PST

Oct 27 Sydney Australia 7pm AEST / Tokyo 8pm JST

Oct 28 New York, NY 9pm EST

Oct 29 Moscow Russia 9pm MST

Oct 30 Chicago, IL 8pm CST / Mexico City, Mexico 8pm CDT

Wrong Generation is coming via Roadrunner Records / 333 Wreckords Crew.

Wrong Generation tracklist:

1. Bite Back

2. Block Is On Fire

3. Wrong Generation

4. U Wanted A Fight

5. Walk Through The Fire

6. For The Record ft. Walter Delgado of Rotting Out

7. Last Time

8. Supremacy