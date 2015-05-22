Slam Dunk 2015: Main Stage

Here’s everything you need to know about Slam Dunk 2015’s main stage, headlined by You Me At Six…

**YOU ME AT SIX **A winning combination of catchy hooks and heartfelt poetry, this year’s headliners are one of Britain’s biggest emo-pop bands. Expect to hear a selection of the hits (and the deep cuts) from their four albums, including last year’s number chart topper, Cavalier Youth, and that song about the roller coaster.

**TAKING BACK SUNDAY **A decade and a half under the influence now and still going strong, Long Island’s Taking Back Sunday will once again prove that mics are for swinging and singing with their emotionally charged, high-octane tunes and frontman Adam Lazzara’s imposing, impressive stage presence.

**DON BROCO **Bedford’s finest continue their quest for money, power and fame. Hopes are perennially high for this lot, so this will be a chance for them to prove their worth ahead of the August release of their second record, Automatic. There’s a song on that record called Money, Power, Fame, by the way. We weren’t just being glib.

**LOWER THAN ATLANTIS **The Watford quartet’s 2014 self-titled record was a belter, so expect a full-throttle and in your face performance when Mike Duce and his motley crew take to the main stage this Bank Holiday Weekend.

**NECK DEEP **This Welsh crew recently released the awesome video for Can’t Kick Up The Roots, which is taken from their forthcoming second album, Life’s Not Out To Get You – out this summer. It looks pretty likely that they’re going to blow up when it comes out, so take this chance to see them when the crowd’s likely to be a bit less, well, crowded._ _

**WE ARE THE OCEAN **Can you believe that We Are The Ocean released their fourth full-length just the other week? Us neither. But they did. It’s called ARK and it’s much better than the cover art suggests, so expect a belligerent and boisterous performance from the Essex four-piece.

**PVRIS **They clearly can’t spell the name of France’s capital city, but that doesn’t seem to be stopping PVRIS on their ascent to pop-rock stardom. Hailing from Jack Kerouac’s hometown of Lowell, Massachusetts, they made their first trip to the UK back in April to support Lower Than Atlantis, so here’s a second chance to see what the fuss is all about.

SET IT OFF Just a couple of days ago, Tampa, Florida’s Set It Off parted ways with bassist Austin Kerr, after some serious allegations were made against him. The rest of the band will still be playing, though, so go show your support for reacting in a very mature way to a very difficult situation.

