Video: You Me At Six on the importance of Slam Dunk

Ahead of this weekend’s Slam Dunk, vocalist Josh Franceschi and guitarist Max Helyer reflect on what it means to them.

Says Franceschi: “Ben Ray and Slam Dunk gave this band everything it had in the first few years. He was the first promoter to ever book us properly. When no-one knew who were were, he put us on the main stage at Slam Dunk to open up for Paramore. He started up a label just so he could put out our first album. It’s always important to recognise where you come from – we’re proud to headline Slam Dunk.”

