Yes release cover of John Lennon's Imagine

Yes have streamed their brand new single, a cover of John Lennon's 1971 classic Imagine. The song is taken from the band's upcoming new live album The Royal Affair Tour – Live From Las Vegas which is released through BMG Records on October 30. You can listen to Yes' new version below.

Yes drummer Alan White joined John Lennon's Plastic Ono Band in 1969 and played on the Imagine album, as well as 1969's Live Peace In Toronto 1969, Instant Karma! (1970) and Some Time In New York City (1972) before joining Yes. Lennon would have celebrated his 80th birthday on October 9.

“They put a special film together with footage from that time," says White of the new Yes version. "We played Imagine on the Yes tour, and they’d run it behind me. The first time I saw it, I turned around and went, ‘Who the hell is that guy?!’”

The Royal Affair Tour: Live In Las Vegas was recorded at the Hard Rock Hotel, Las Vegas in July 2019.

“Having the opportunity to bring together the band members in the development of a well refined set of songs that captures the bands true potential is simply an honour for me," says guitarist Steve Howe.

“The Royal Affair tour album, being released in October, is a welcome new chapter in the wide expanse of Yes live recordings," adds White. "I hope you enjoy it.”

Pre-order The Royal Affair Tour: Live In Las Vegas.