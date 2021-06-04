Yello celebrate their 40th anniversary with vinyl reissues

Yello are re-releasing their 90s albums, and one from the early 00s, on vinyl on July 9. Baby, Zebra, Pocket Universe, Motion Picture and The Eye will all be reissued as part of the group's 40th anniversary and will include liner notes and rare photos. It's the first time Motion Picture and The Eye have been released on this format.

Baby, the seventh Yello album was originally released in 1991 and contains the classics Rubberbandman and Jungle Bill as well as the fan favourites Capri Calling and Drive / Driven. It marks the musical bridge between the 80s and 90s and also includes guest vocals from Shirley Bassey The Associates' Billy MacKenzie.

Zebra, the duo's eighth album, was originally released in 1994 and contains Do It as well as the fan favourites How How and Tremendous Pain.

Pocket Universe, their ninth album, was originally released in 1997 and found the paid shifting sound from techno via trance to ambient. Its follow-up, Motion Picture took them further down that path and includes Liquid Lies, Squeeze Please and Croissant Bleu.

The final release of the set, The Eye, originally came out in 2003 and contains fan Planet Dada, Tiger Dust and Indigo Bay.

Yello formed in Zurich in 1979 and gained worldwide attention when their song Oh Yeah was used in the 1986 film Ferris Bueller's Day Off. The Swiss duo of Dieter Meier and Boris Blank continue to release new material, their most recent album being 2020's Point.