Punk rock all-stars Fake Names have unveiled the video for Until It’s Normal, the first taster of their upcoming third studio album Punk Ruins, out October 23 through Epitaph.

Fake Names features vocalist Dennis Lyxzén (Refused, INVSN, The [International] Noise Conspiracy), guitarists Brian Baker (Minor Threat, Bad Religion, Dag Nasty) and Michael Hampton (S.O.A., Embrace, One Last Wish), bassist Johnny Temple (Girls Against Boys, Soulside), and new drummer Mario Rubalcaba (Rocket From The Crypt, OFF!).

Punk Ruins was recorded at the late Steve Albini’s Electrical Audio studio in Chicago, and was produced by Matthew Barnhart (Superchunk, Bob Mould). As Brian Baker explains, the five-piece were not messing about when it came to making their third full-length. Dennis Lyxzén, for example, tracked all of his vocals in one day.

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“We recorded 12 songs in five days, and all of them are on the album,” says the guitarist. “One of the advantages of us all working at home is there's plenty of time to figure out what you're going to do. I know what the guitar solo is going to be because I've already done it at home and sent it to Michael to tweak it. It’s not as hard as you think.”

Check out the lyric video for Until It's Normal below.

Fake Names - "Until It's Normal" (Lyric Video) - YouTube Watch On

The track listing for Punk Ruins is:



1. Until It’s Normal

2. Good Old Days

3. Punk Ruins

4. Cover The Distance

5. What I Tell Myself

6. Diamond Buzz

7. Language Lost

8. Beautiful Scars

9. If You Could See Me Today

10. The Little Wonders

11. Scream

12. Paradise

The band have scheduled a series of European shows for the beginning of 2027. They will play:



Jan 26: Stage Umeå, Umeå, Sweden

Jan 28: Glazart, Paris, France

Jan 29: Club Volta, Cologne, Germany

Jan 30: Backstage, Munich, Germany

Feb 01: Legend Club, Milan, Italy

Feb 02: Kino Siska, Ljubljana, Slovenia

Feb 03: Arena, Vienna, Austria

Feb 05: Knust, Hamburg, Germany

Feb 06: Lido, Berlin, Germany

Feb 07: Underworld, London, UK