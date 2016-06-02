Y&T's Dave Meniketti launches campaign to help longtime soundman fight cancer

Y&T’s Dave Meniketti has launched a fundraising campaign to help his sound engineer and friend Tom Size fight cancer.

The singer and guitarist says Size, who has also worked with Aerosmith, Journey and Europe, was diagnosed with an advanced form of melanoma late last year.

Meniketti says: “Tom Size, our longtime super-talented sound engineer and a personal friend for decades, was diagnosed late December with the worst type of skin cancer one can contract, and his is a very aggressive strain.

“After an initial surgery to remove tumors, his cancer has spread to his brain. Tom is undergoing treatment to do everything possible to kick this nasty cancer’s ass.”

He continues: “Because of this, his entire life has changed quickly and dramatically. Tom’s energy levels have decreased, making it impossible to continue to work at the pace he’s used to.

“In the meantime, as the outrageous medical bills continue to accumulate, he has limited ability to work, which means he needs help to pay his bills. So we’re asking our friends and fans of Y&T around the world, to please donate what you can to help him and his family during these nerve-wracking times.”

The GoFundMe page set up in Size’s name to help him pay for household and hospital bills has so far raised more than $32,000.

Apr 14: Agoura Hills The Canyon, CA

Apr 16: San Juan Capistrano The Coach House, CA

Apr 22: Fresno Tower Theatre For The Performing Arts, CA

Apr 23: San Luis Obispo The Historic Fremont Theatre, CA

Apr 30: Columbia Merriweather Post Pavilion, MD

Jun 03: Reno Cargo Concert Hall, NV

Jun 04: Lincoln Thunder Valley Resort Casino, CA

Jun 11: South Elgin Vasa park, IL

Sep 16: Lezzeno Lario Rock Festival, Italy

Sep 18: Pratteln Z7, Switzerland

Sep 21: Barcelona Razzmatazz 2, Spain

Sep 22: Madrid Sala But, Spain

Sep 23: Santiago De Compostela Sala Capitol, Spain

Sep 24: Lisbon RCA Club, Portugal

Sep 30: Stockholm Gota Kallare, Sweden

Oct 01: Gothenburg Sticky Fingers, Sweden

Oct 02: Malmo Kulturbolaget, Sweden

Oct 07: Isernhagen Blues Garage, Germany

Oct 08: Aschaffenburg Colos-Saal, Germany

Oct 09: Nurnberg Hirsch, germany

Oct 11: Bensheim Rex Musiktheatre, Germany

Oct 13: Essen Turock, Germany

Oct 14: Zwolle poppodium Hedon, Netherlands

Oct 15: Uden De Pul, Netherlands

Oct 16: Zoetermeer Cultuurpodium Boerderij, Netherlands

Oct 18: Verviers Spirit Of 66, Belgium

Oct 21: Villeurbanne Jean-Pierra Lachaize, France

Oct 22: Vaureal Le Forum, France

Oct 23: Kortrijk De Kreun, Belgium

Oct 25: Norwich The Waterfront, UK

Oct 27: Southampton The Brook, UK

Oct 28: London O2 Academy Islington, UK

Oct 29: Bilston The Robin 2, UK

Oct 30: Liverpool O2 Academy, UK

Nov 01: York Fibbers, UK

Nov 03: Glasgow The Garage, UK

Nov 04: Newcastle O2 Academy, UK

Nov 05: Nottingham Rock City, UK

Nov 06: Bristol O2 Academy, UK

