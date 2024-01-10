Xmal Deutschland’s announce reissue of Early Singles (1981-1982), frontwoman Anja Huwe shares details of debut solo album

German goth rockers Xmal Deutschland have announced that they will be reissuing their album Early Singles (1981-1982).

To co-inside with the news, frontwoman Anja Huwe has shared details of her debut solo album Codes, which will arrive as a double-release with the reissue on March 8 via Sacred Bones.

Today (Jan 10), Huwe has also shared the new single, Rabenschwarz, a shadowy and frenzied track driven by buzzing electronics and thundering drums.

Huwe was invited into a Berlin studio with longtime friend and composer Mona Mur, who helped her reconsider her decades long hiatus from music. For the project, they additionally recruited guitarist Manuela Rickers.

Speaking of the collaboration, Huwe says: "Mona and I have a similar artistic background since the 1980s. We hung out together, and we sport a similar attitude towards life and art. We don’t have to explain ourselves to one another".

Describing the new album, she adds: “The result is a poetic, musical cosmos that encompasses the following themes: forest, fear, pain, loss, violence, and loneliness but also beauty, longing, hope and the will to survive".

Xmal Deutschland Early Singles 1981-1982

1. Schwarze Welt

2. Die Wolken

3. Großstadtindianer

4. Kälbermarsch

5. Incubus Succubus

6. Zu Jung Zu Alt

7. Blut Ist Liebe

8. Allein

Anja Huwe Codes

1. Skuggornas

2. Rabenschwarz

3. Pariah

4. Exit

5. O Wald

6. Zwischenwelt

7. Sleep With One Eye Open

8. Living In The Forest

9. Hideaway