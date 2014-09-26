X Japan's Yoshiki warns US to "watch out!" ahead of historic NYC show

JRock godfathers X Japan have delivered a message to fans ahead of next month's eagerly anticipated show at New York's iconic Madison Square Garden.

The Japanese quintet will play the legendary arena on October 11, in what will be their first US show in four years. With the band having sold out floor tickets for the gig in less than a day, anticipation is clearly high for their return to US soil, for what will be their final show of 2014.

In a short message recorded for fans, Yoshiki promises that the gig will be something special and tells the US to “watch out!” Watch the drummer’s message below:

Tickets for the Japanese rock legends’ NYC show are available here.