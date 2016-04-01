WWE NXT is coming to Download festival

It’s been revealed that WWE NXT is returning to the UK and Ireland this summer – including a special show at Download festival.

In a conference call with The Mirror, WWE executive vice president of talent Triple H revealed that WWE’s developmental division NXT will be heading our way this summer starting at the hallowed heavy metal grounds of Donington for Download festival!

“We will start off June 10 to 12 at the Download Festival, which is just an amazing music festival in the UK, hundreds of thousands of people,” says Triple H (real name Paul Levesque).

“We will go through the UK after that – Belfast, Dublin, Liverpool, Bournemouth and Plymouth.”

It makes sense that NXT is coming to the country’s biggest rock and metal festival, as when Hammer spoke to Trips late last year he cited the similarities between fanbases and even teased that NXT could come to UK music festivals in the future.

Download festival takes place at Donington Park from 10-12 June.