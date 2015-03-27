Wovenwar detail run of UK shows

Wovenwar will play five dates across the UK in May, they’ve announced.

The Californian group featuring former As I Lay Dying members Jordan Mancino, Josh Gilbert, Nick Hipa and Phil Sgrosso, along with Oh, Sleeper frontman Shane Blay, will tour with As Lions.

Wovenwar, who released their self-titled debut album last year, say: “If we lads in Wovenwar had a penny for every great show memory experienced in Europe, our trousers would be loaded with one or two quid each.

“Off our trolleys in enthused anticipation of our upcoming tour, we look forward to performing many more wonderful moments with you lot.”

Support on the dates will be provided by As Lions. They formed from the ashes of Rise To Remain and played their first gig together in London last month.

Tickets are now available via See Tickets.

May 27: Nottingham Rock City

May 28: Manchester Sound Control

May 29: London Camden Underworld

May 30: Bristol Exchange

May 31: Glasgow King Tut’s