World Cup film featuring score by Rick Wakeman set for DVD release

FIFA’s official documentary on the 1982 football World Cup in Spain featuring a score by Rick Wakeman is to be released later this year.

G'ole! will launch on CD/DVD and as a limited edition box set on a date still to be confirmed and is the latest in the deluxe edition series of Wakeman’s albums.

Wakeman says: “Another soundtrack album and not bad as soundtrack albums go. It's a shame DVD wasn't about at the time as it would have made a nice sporting DVD release.”

The film is narrated by Sean Connery and focuses on the highs and lows of the epic 1982 tournament, which was eventually won by Italy in a thrilling final against West Germany.

The box set is limited to just 250 copies and comes with previously unreleased demos, a signed and numbered certificate, a Charisma press photo of Wakeman, an A3 poster and the 20-page programme which was handed out at the film’s premiere.

Find out more via PledgeMusic.

Earlier this week, it was announced that Wakeman’s new album Piano Odyssey will be released on September 14 via Sony Classical.

It will feature reworkings of material from his solo career along with Yes songs and covers of tracks by artists including the Beatles, David Bowie and Queen.