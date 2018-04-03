Wooden Shjips announce UK tour

San Francisco’s Wooden Shjips have announced a UK tour for later this year.

They’ve lined up a total of seven dates in September in support of their upcoming studio album V, which is set to arrive on May 25 via Thrill Jockey.

The songs were written in the summer of 2017 by singer and guitarist Ripley Johnson, who explains: “We had huge forest fires just outside of Portland and there was intense haze and layers of ash in the city.

“I was sitting on my porch every evening, watching ash fall down like snow, the sky looking like it was on fire. It was an apocalyptic feeling.

“Summer in Portland is usually really chill and beautiful, and we were working on a ‘summer record,’ but the outside world kept intruding on my headspace.”

Tickets for the UK shows are on sale now, while a full list of the band’s 2018 tour dates can be found below, with the new dates highlighted in bold.

A full tracklist for V will be released in due course.

Wooden Shjips 2018 tour dates

Apr 13: Portland Bunk Bar, OR

Apr 14: Bellingham The Shakedown, WA

Apr 20: Half Moon Bay Old Princeton Landing, CA

Apr 21: Soquel Michael’s On Main, CA

Apr 29: Austin Levitation Festival, TX

May 25: Portland Mississippi Studios, OR

May 26: Seattle The Crocodile, WA

Jun 01: Nelsonville Music Festival, OH

Jun 02: Chicago The Empty Bottle, IL

Jun 04: Detroit Marble Bar, MI

Jun 05: Toronto The Horseshoe Tavern, ON

Jun 07: Los Angeles Bootleg Theatre, CA

Jun 09: Sonoma Huichica Music Festival, CA

Sep 10: London Heaven, UK

Sep 11: Leeds Brudenell Social Club, UK

Sep 12: Glasgow St Luke’s, UK

Sep 13: Gateshead The Sage, UK

Sep 14: Liverpool Invisible Wind Factory, UK

Sep 15: Manchester Gorilla, UK

Sep 16: Birmingham Institute 2, UK