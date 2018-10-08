Wooden Shjips announce 2019 European tour

Wooden Shjips have announced a 2019 European tour.

The band wrapped up a run of UK shows in September and have wasted no time in organising further live dates, which will take place throughout March across mainland Europe.

Erik "Ripley" Johnson, Dusty Jermier, Nash Whalen and Omar Ahsanuddin have lined up the concerts in support of their latest album V, which launched on May 25 via Thrill Jockey.

The follow-up to 2013’s Back To Land was recorded during the summer of 2017, with guitarist Johnson explaining: “We had huge forest fires just outside of Portland and there was intense haze and layers of ash in the city.

“I was sitting on my porch every evening, watching ash fall down like snow, the sky looking like it was on fire. It was an apocalyptic feeling.

“Summer in Portland is usually really chill and beautiful, and we were working on a ‘summer record,’ but the outside world kept intruding on my headspace.”

Find a full list of the band’s 2019 European tour below.

Wooden Shjips 2019 tour dates

Mar 05: Bergen Hulen, Norway

Mar 06: Oslo Blaa, Norway

Mar 07: Gothenburg Pusterviks, Sweden

Mar 08: Stockholm Slaktkyrkan, Sweden

Mar 09: Malmo Plan B, Sweden

Mar 10: Copenhagen Loppen, Denmark

Mar 11: Hamburg Molotow, Germany

Mar 12: Munich Import-Export, Germany

Mar 13: Ravenna Bronson, Germany

Mar 14: Rome Monk, Italy

Mar 16: Istanbul Salon, Turkey