Wobbler to have first three albums reissued

Norwegian prog rockers Wobbler are to have their first three albums reissued by Karisma Records on January 28.

Currently riding a wave of popularity thanks to recent releases such as 2017's From Silence To Somewhere and 2020's Dwellers Of The Deep, the band's earlier albums have long been unavailable. Now the band's label Karisma have acquired the rights to reissue them.

2005's Hinterland was released through US prog specialist label Laser's Edge, whilst the following albums, 2009's Afterglow and 2011's Rites At Dawn were released via Norwegian label Termo, set up by Wobbler's Lars Fredrik Frøislie and Jacob Holm-Lupo in 2007 also home to White Willow, In Lingua Morta and The Opium Cartel.

"Hinterland bears the mark of a band with little to no studio experience," reflects keyboardist and songwriter Lars Frøislie. "It's a fumbling, but charming debut album with its share of cool sections."

Afterglow raised the band's profile further, while Rites At Dawn was Wobbler's biggest selling album at that point.

Hinterland, Afterglow and Rites At Dawn will be released on CD, limited edition coloured vinyl and as a very limited box set.

(Image credit: Karisma Records)

(Image credit: Karisma Records)