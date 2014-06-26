Within The Ruins become Gods

Within The Ruins have confirmed their fourth album Phenomena will be launched on July 21 via eOne Music – and they've released a lyric video for lead track Gods Amongst Men.

And guitarist Joe Cocchi says the US band didn’t want to take it easy on themselves after last year’s Elite was so well-received.

He reports: “We felt like we’d finally found what we were wanting to do since we started. We’ve been known for technical, faster metal – but it’s the type of stuff that’s tough for someone to listen to if they’re not into a very, very specific sub-genre.

“The challenge we gave ourselves with Phenomena was to come up with something even better in a shorter amount of time, to really take advantage of the momentum.”

Within The Ruins are gearing up for a US tour alongside Lorna Shore, followed by a run of Summer Slaughter dates with Dying Fetus, Morbid Angel, Goatwhore and others.

Phenomena tracklist

Gods Amongst Men 2. Clockwork 3. Eternal Shore 4. Dark Monarch 5. Sentinel 6. Ataxia III 7. Enigma 8. Hegira 9. Ronin 10. The Other 11. Calling Card

Within The Ruins: Men Amongst Gods