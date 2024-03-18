"We are so grateful for this experience." Dutch symphonic metal stars Within Temptation have shot a pro-Ukraine music video in Kyiv

Dutch symphonic metal icons Within Temptation have revealed that they have been shooting a video for upcoming new single A Fool's Parade in Kyiv, the capital city of Ukraine. The track, a brand new song that will be released ahead of the band's upcoming European tour, is a follow-on from last year's Bleed Out album, and examines the ongoing conflict in Ukraine following Russia's invasion of the country in 2022.

According to a post shared on Within Temptaton's official social media channels, filming for the video wrapped up today (Monday, March 18). "We’ve just finished recording our video for A Fool’s Parade in Ukraine!" state the band. "We are so grateful for this experience, the warm welcome and all the people who’ve played a part in this. You are amazing and of great inspiration to us. This is a trip we will never forget, thank you."

A Fool's Parade was written and recorded in collaboration with Ukrainian producer Alex Yarmak, with the video for the single shot by acclaimed Ukrainian video director Indy Hait.

"The song is a powerful expression of Within Temptation’s commitment to continue shedding light on the ongoing existential struggle that Ukraine is facing against Russia's cruel invasion," says a press release accompanying news of the video shoot. "With involvement in initiatives such as the Ukraine Aid OPS foundation, Within Temptation aims to keep drawing attention to Europe's much-needed support for Ukraine's defense."

Last year, Within Temptation frontwoman Sharon Den Adel discussed the extra attention that Bleed Out's political content was given upon its release. "We got a lot of media attention that we were surprised about," she told Metal Hammer. "A lot of news channels even talking about the record because of its political content. There used to be loads of bands like U2 and Bob Dylan who were all about politics, but apparently that’s not really the thing anymore. To us, it’s less politics and more about thinking about the kind of world we want to live in and how we can see that happen. A lot of people think ‘well, it doesn’t affect me’, but everything will affect us ultimately. We need to communicate with each other.”