Within Temptation announce new single Entertain You

Within Temptation have announced they have a brand new single on the way.

It’s titled Entertain You and will be officially unveiled on May 8 and is the first material from the band since their 2019 album Resist.

The track was originally planned to be released during their European Worlds Collide tour with Evanescence , but with those dates pushed back until September and October, Within Temptation wanted to go ahead and release it to give fans something before the new run of dates.

Speaking about the track, Within Temptation vocalist Sharon den Adel says: “Both in the music industry and the world around us, we see so many things changing and that inspires us creatively.

“We have always been a band that embraces change and this song shows that more than ever, both musically and lyric-wise. For many of our fans, the song will be a shocker.”

Den Adel says the tour will be a “spectacular event” like nothing fans have ever seen, and adds: “We are known for our live shows with innovative, creative, over-the-top set designs and special effects, but this tour will go beyond everything we have ever done before!”

Last week, Evanescence released their new single Wasted On You and announced the album The Bitter Truth.

Evanescence & Within Temptation rescheduled Worlds Collide tour dates

Sep 02: Glasgow SSE Hydro, UK

Sep 03: Leeds First Direct Arena, UK

Sep 05: Birmingham Arena Birmingham, UK

Sep 06: London The O2, UK

Sep 08: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

Sep 09: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

Sep 11: Brussels Palais 12, Belgium

Sep 12: Brussels Palais 12, Belgium

Sep 14: Paris AccorHotels Arena, France

Sep 17: Hamburg Barclaycard Arena, Germany

Sep 18: Leipzig Arena, Germany

Sep 21: Berlin Velodrom, Germany

Sep 22: Munich Zenith, Germany

Sep 24: Dusseldorf Mitsubishi Electric Halle, Germany

Sep 25: Esch-Sur-Alzette Rockhal, Luxembourg

Sep 27: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland

Sep 29: Milan Mediolanum Forum, Italy

Oct 01: Madrid Palacio Vistalegre, Spain (Evanescence only)

