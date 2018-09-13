Within Temptation announce new album Resist

Within Temptation will release their new studio album Resist on December 14, via Spinefarm Records.

As revealed exclusively in the new issue of Metal Hammer, Dutch symphonic metal supremos Within Temptation are returning with their seventh album this winter following months of turmoil and uncertainty within the band.

Speaking about the record itself, vocalist Sharon Den Adel says the band have taken inspiration from modern music, but given it a "dark" face.

“Sometimes it feels that today’s pop music lacks a rebellious edge. Our main goal was to collect pieces from sounds we did like then roughen the whole thing up as much as we could, allowing us to shape a new musical world that is heavier, dirtier and more futuristic than we’ve ever created before. Resist is our new take on metal; our way of giving a fresh lease of life to the rebellious edge of modern music.”

Resist is also the band's first release through Spinefarm Records, signing a worldwide deal with Universal Music Germany.

"We are beyond excited to have signed to the biggest record label," says Sharon. "Combining our strength with such a thriving, forward-looking force in the music industry, we are sure that we can make magic happen.”

Within Temptation 2018 tour dates

Oct 11: Grand Hall Siberia, Krasnoyarsk, Russia

Oct 13: House Of Culture, Novosibirsk, Russia

Oct 15: Kosmos, Yekaterinenburg, Russia

Oct 17: Milo Club, Nizhny Nivgorod, Russia

Oct 18: Stadium Club, Moscow, Russia

Oct 19: A2, St. Petersburg, Russia

Oct 20: Metro Areena, Espoo, Finland

Oct 22: The Annex, Stockholm, Sweden

Oct 23: Sentrum Scene, Oslo, Norway

Oct 24: Valby Hallen, Copenhagen, Denmark

Oct 26: Sala Ziemi, Poznan, Poland

Oct 27: Torwar, Warsaw, Poland

Nov 09: O2 Academy, Birmingham, UK

Nov 10: O2 Apollo, Manchester, UK

Nov 11: O2 Academy, Glasgow, UK

Nov 13: O2 Academy Brixton, London, UK

Nov 16: Le Zénith, Paris, France

Nov 17: Lotto Arena, Antwerp, Belgium

Nov 19: Palladium, Cologne, Germany

Nov 20: Rockhal, Luxembourg, Luxembourg

Nov 21: Samsung Halle, Zürich, Switzerland

Nov 24: AFAS Live, Amsterdam, Netherlands

Nov 25: MartiniPlaza, Groningen, Netherlands

Dec 08: Columbiahalle, Berlin, Germany

Dec 09: Mehr! Theater, Hamburg, Germany

Dec 11: Forum Karlin, Prague, Czech Republic

Dec 12: Tüskecsarnok, Budapest, Hungary

Dec 13: Gasometer, Vienna, Austria

Dec 15: Fabrique, Milan, Italy

Dec 16: MHP Arena, Ludwigsburg, Germany

Dec 17: Zenith, Munich, Germany

Dec 18: Jahrhunderthalle, Frankfurt, Germany

Dec 21: 013, Tilburg, Netherlands

Dec 22: 013, Tilburg, Netherlands