Wire stream Split Your Sides

Wire have streamed their track Split Your Sides from their upcoming self-titled album.

The veteran outfit’s 13th title is released on April 13 via Pinkflag. It follows last month’s unveiling of single Joust & Jostle.

The’ve also announced that Karen Gwyer, Tomaga, Orlando, Boothroyd and Xaviers will be the support acts for their five-night residency at London’s Lexington next month, which forms part of a wider UK tour.

Singer Colin Newman says the band have resisted calls to reunite their classic lineup, saying: “The point where our personal narratives meet is all about change – moving on and keeping it interesting for ourselves.

“We’re in it for the long haul and this is a one-way trip.”

UK tour

Apr 12: Brighton Prince Albert

Apr 13: Brighton Prince Albert

Apr 14-18: London The Lexington, Drill festival

Apr 20: Southampton Engine Rooms

Apr 21: Ramsgate Music Hall

Apr 22: Nottingham Rescue Rooms

Apr 23: Liverpool Kazimer

Apr 24: Hebden Bridge Trades Club

Apr 26: Aberdeen Lemon Tree

Apr 27: Glasgow King Tut’s

Apr 28: Leeds Brudenell Social Club

Apr 29: Manchester Club Academy

Apr 30: Bristol Fleece

