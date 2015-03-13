Wire stream Split Your Sides

Wire have streamed their track Split Your Sides from their upcoming self-titled album.
The veteran outfit’s 13th title is released on April 13 via Pinkflag. It follows last month’s unveiling of single Joust & Jostle.
The’ve also announced that Karen Gwyer, Tomaga, Orlando, Boothroyd and Xaviers will be the support acts for their five-night residency at London’s Lexington next month, which forms part of a wider UK tour.
Singer Colin Newman says the band have resisted calls to reunite their classic lineup, saying: “The point where our personal narratives meet is all about change – moving on and keeping it interesting for ourselves.
“We’re in it for the long haul and this is a one-way trip.”
UK tour
Apr 12: Brighton Prince Albert
Apr 13: Brighton Prince Albert
Apr 14-18: London The Lexington, Drill festival
Apr 20: Southampton Engine Rooms
Apr 21: Ramsgate Music Hall
Apr 22: Nottingham Rescue Rooms
Apr 23: Liverpool Kazimer
Apr 24: Hebden Bridge Trades Club
Apr 26: Aberdeen Lemon Tree
Apr 27: Glasgow King Tut’s
Apr 28: Leeds Brudenell Social Club
Apr 29: Manchester Club Academy
Apr 30: Bristol Fleece
Wire tracklist
- Blogging 2. Shifting 3. Burning Bridges 4. In Manchester 5. Sleep-Walking 6. Joust & Jostle 7. Swallow 8. Split Your Ends 9. Octopus 10. Harpooned