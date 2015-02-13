Wire ready to Joust & Jostle

Veteran UK rockers Wire have launched a new single and announced their self-titled 14th album will launch on April 13.
The track titled Joust & Jostle from the record can be heard below and they’ll take to the road across the UK the same month to promote their new material.
Included in the live run is another round of their Drill festivals, this time taking place at the Lexington, London on April 14-18. It’s their fourth headlining festival they’ve organised after previous set in London along with dates in Seattle and Brighton. Artists joining the bill will be announced in due course.
The follow-up to 2013’s Change Becomes Us will launch on CD and vinyl and both are currently available to pre-order, while tickets for Drill Lexington are now on sale.
Tracklist
- Blogging 2. Shifting 3. Burning Bridges 4. In Manchester 5. Sleep-Walking 6. Joust & Jostle 7. Swallow 8. Split Your Ends 9. Octopus 10. Harpooned
Tour dates
Apr 12: Brighton Prince Albert
Apr 13: Brighton Prince Albert
Apr 14-18 London The Lexicon, Drill festival
Apr 20: Southampton Engine Rooms
Apr 21: Ramsgate Music Hall
Apr 22: Nottingham Rescue Rooms
Apr 23: Liverpool Kazimer
Apr 24: Hebden Bridge Trades Club
Apr 26: Aberdeen Lemon Tree
Apr 27: Glasgow King Tut’s
Apr 28: Leeds Brudenell Social Club
Apr 29: Manchester Club Academy
Apr 30: Bristol Fleece