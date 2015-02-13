Wire ready to Joust & Jostle

Veteran UK rockers Wire have launched a new single and announced their self-titled 14th album will launch on April 13.

The track titled Joust & Jostle from the record can be heard below and they’ll take to the road across the UK the same month to promote their new material.

Included in the live run is another round of their Drill festivals, this time taking place at the Lexington, London on April 14-18. It’s their fourth headlining festival they’ve organised after previous set in London along with dates in Seattle and Brighton. Artists joining the bill will be announced in due course.

The follow-up to 2013’s Change Becomes Us will launch on CD and vinyl and both are currently available to pre-order, while tickets for Drill Lexington are now on sale.

Tracklist

Blogging 2. Shifting 3. Burning Bridges 4. In Manchester 5. Sleep-Walking 6. Joust & Jostle 7. Swallow 8. Split Your Ends 9. Octopus 10. Harpooned

Apr 12: Brighton Prince Albert

Apr 13: Brighton Prince Albert

Apr 14-18 London The Lexicon, Drill festival

Apr 20: Southampton Engine Rooms

Apr 21: Ramsgate Music Hall

Apr 22: Nottingham Rescue Rooms

Apr 23: Liverpool Kazimer

Apr 24: Hebden Bridge Trades Club

Apr 26: Aberdeen Lemon Tree

Apr 27: Glasgow King Tut’s

Apr 28: Leeds Brudenell Social Club

Apr 29: Manchester Club Academy

Apr 30: Bristol Fleece