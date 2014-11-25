Wire confirm Drill Brighton schedule

Wire have confirmed the running schedule for their Drill Brighton event, which takes place this weekend.
Highlights include Wire and Swans collaborating on a performance of Wire’s 1991 release Drill. A spoken word stage has been added, featuring Goblin mainman Claudio Simmoneti in conversation ahead of a performance of the band’s Susperia soundtrack.
Wire say: The concepts behind Drill festivals are to challenge preconceptions of Wire; to showcase their impact on and relationship with groups and artists from younger generations; and to connect with new and established artists whose work they find inspiring and feel that they have a kinship with.
“This opens up opportunities for one-off collaborations. Drill: Brighton will see Wire team up with rock titans Swans to perform an extended version of the always-mutating track Drill, as well as the return of the historic Pinkflag Guitar Orchestra, which sees Wire joined onstage by members of other bands to play an extended, improvised version of Wire’s Pink Flag at high volume.”
The event runs across several Brighton venues and some tickets remain on sale.
Wednesday, December 3
Sticky Mike’s Frog Bar
20.15: The Hundredth Anniversary
21.00: God Damn
22.00: Big Business
Thursday, December 4
The Hope
20.15: Games
21.00: Early Ghost
22.00: Jesca Hoop
The Haunt
19.15: Bad For Lazarus
20.00: Telegram
21.00: The Wytches
Green Door Store
18.30: Great Pagans
19.30: Scarlet Rascal
20.30: Monotony
21.30: Younghusband
23.00: Cassetteboy Vs DJ Rubbish + MC Cashback
The Prince Albert
19.30: Gorse
20.30: Dog In The Snow
21.15: Adrian Crowley
22.15: Theo Verney
Sallis Benney Theatre
19.15: Bitbin
20.00: Graham Duff
20.30: Wire, the Pink Flag Orchestra
Friday, December 5
The Haunt
19.30: Helen Money
20.30: Mono
Green Door Store
19.15: Sauna Youth
20.00: Exes
21.00: Traams
Sticky Mike’s Frog Bar
20.30: The Squadron Leaders
21.45: Hypnotized
23.00: Toy
01.00: Krautrock Karaoke
Bleach
20.15: Tigercub
21.30: Blood Red Shoes
Audio
18.30: Bad Breeding
19.45: The Physics House Band
21.00: Three Trapped Tigers
All Saints Church
18.45: Jacko Hooper
19.30: Gemma Ray
20.30: It Hugs Back
21.30: British Sea Power
Concorde 2
19.15: Black Honey
20.00: Lonelady
20.45: Savages
Saturday, December 6
The Haunt
12.45: Bernholz
13.30: AK/DK
14.30: Fujiya Miyagi
19.15: The Slow Revolt
20.15: Animal House
21.00: Courtney Barnett
Green Door Store
13.00: Shabberoon
14.00: Negative Pegasus
15.15: Man Forever
19.30: Speak Galactic
20.15: Spectres
21.15: Esben And The Witch
Sticky Mike’s Frog Bar
13.30: Broadbay
14.15: Black Fungus
15.15: Monsters Build Mean Robots
19.15: Tuval And The Heights
20.00: Rose Elinor Dougall
21.00: Githead
Audio
19.00: The Plank
20.00: Omi Palone
21.00: Easy India Youth
St Bartholomews Church
19.45: Cuts
20.45: Claudio Simonetti’s Goblin perform Susperia
The Basement
13.45: Sharp Spark Seaview
17.30: Directors’ Notes – Wire live video of The Scottish Play
19.00: Claudio Simonetti (Goblin) in conversation
20.15: Michael Gira (Swans) in conversation
21.15: Thor Harris (Swans)
Sunday, December 7
The Haunt
12.30: Realms
13.15: Almighty Planets
14.15: Young Fathers
20.15: Jouis
21.00: Vels Trio
22.00: The Wedding Present
Green Door Store
13.00: Krak Krak
14.00: Meatbreak
15.00: God Damn
19.45: Flies + Flies
20.30: Pales
21.30: Samaris
The Prince Albert
13.30: Fvnerals
14.15: Sea Bastard
15.15: Zu
20.00: Spit Shake Sisters
21.00: Fossa
21.30: Kagoule
Komedia Studio Bar
20.00: O Chapman
21.00: Gemma Ray
22.00: Grumbling Fur
The Hope
20.15: The Fly
21.15: Garden Heart
22.00: Gulp
The Old Market
19.30: Eva Bowan
20.30: Swans, Wire + Swans perform Drill
Sticky Mike’s Frog Bar
20.00: Hexenschuss
21.00: Dawn Of MIDI
22.15: Ulrich Schnauss
Bleach
20.15: Vincent Vocoder Voice
21.00: Delta Sleep
22.00: Written In Waters
Audio
19.15: Luo
20.15: Vessels
21.15: Gold Panda