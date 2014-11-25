Wire confirm Drill Brighton schedule

Wire have confirmed the running schedule for their Drill Brighton event, which takes place this weekend.

Highlights include Wire and Swans collaborating on a performance of Wire’s 1991 release Drill. A spoken word stage has been added, featuring Goblin mainman Claudio Simmoneti in conversation ahead of a performance of the band’s Susperia soundtrack.

Wire say: The concepts behind Drill festivals are to challenge preconceptions of Wire; to showcase their impact on and relationship with groups and artists from younger generations; and to connect with new and established artists whose work they find inspiring and feel that they have a kinship with.

“This opens up opportunities for one-off collaborations. Drill: Brighton will see Wire team up with rock titans Swans to perform an extended version of the always-mutating track Drill, as well as the return of the historic Pinkflag Guitar Orchestra, which sees Wire joined onstage by members of other bands to play an extended, improvised version of Wire’s Pink Flag at high volume.”

The event runs across several Brighton venues and some tickets remain on sale.

Wednesday, December 3

Sticky Mike’s Frog Bar

20.15: The Hundredth Anniversary

21.00: God Damn

22.00: Big Business

Thursday, December 4

The Hope

20.15: Games

21.00: Early Ghost

22.00: Jesca Hoop

The Haunt

19.15: Bad For Lazarus

20.00: Telegram

21.00: The Wytches

Green Door Store

18.30: Great Pagans

19.30: Scarlet Rascal

20.30: Monotony

21.30: Younghusband

23.00: Cassetteboy Vs DJ Rubbish + MC Cashback

The Prince Albert

19.30: Gorse

20.30: Dog In The Snow

21.15: Adrian Crowley

22.15: Theo Verney

Sallis Benney Theatre

19.15: Bitbin

20.00: Graham Duff

20.30: Wire, the Pink Flag Orchestra

Friday, December 5

The Haunt

19.30: Helen Money

20.30: Mono

Green Door Store

19.15: Sauna Youth

20.00: Exes

21.00: Traams

Sticky Mike’s Frog Bar

20.30: The Squadron Leaders

21.45: Hypnotized

23.00: Toy

01.00: Krautrock Karaoke

Bleach

20.15: Tigercub

21.30: Blood Red Shoes

Audio

18.30: Bad Breeding

19.45: The Physics House Band

21.00: Three Trapped Tigers

All Saints Church

18.45: Jacko Hooper

19.30: Gemma Ray

20.30: It Hugs Back

21.30: British Sea Power

Concorde 2

19.15: Black Honey

20.00: Lonelady

20.45: Savages

Saturday, December 6

The Haunt

12.45: Bernholz

13.30: AK/DK

14.30: Fujiya Miyagi

19.15: The Slow Revolt

20.15: Animal House

21.00: Courtney Barnett

Green Door Store

13.00: Shabberoon

14.00: Negative Pegasus

15.15: Man Forever

19.30: Speak Galactic

20.15: Spectres

21.15: Esben And The Witch

Sticky Mike’s Frog Bar

13.30: Broadbay

14.15: Black Fungus

15.15: Monsters Build Mean Robots

19.15: Tuval And The Heights

20.00: Rose Elinor Dougall

21.00: Githead

Audio

19.00: The Plank

20.00: Omi Palone

21.00: Easy India Youth

St Bartholomews Church

19.45: Cuts

20.45: Claudio Simonetti’s Goblin perform Susperia

The Basement

13.45: Sharp Spark Seaview

17.30: Directors’ Notes – Wire live video of The Scottish Play

19.00: Claudio Simonetti (Goblin) in conversation

20.15: Michael Gira (Swans) in conversation

21.15: Thor Harris (Swans)

Sunday, December 7

The Haunt

12.30: Realms

13.15: Almighty Planets

14.15: Young Fathers

20.15: Jouis

21.00: Vels Trio

22.00: The Wedding Present

Green Door Store

13.00: Krak Krak

14.00: Meatbreak

15.00: God Damn

19.45: Flies + Flies

20.30: Pales

21.30: Samaris

The Prince Albert

13.30: Fvnerals

14.15: Sea Bastard

15.15: Zu

20.00: Spit Shake Sisters

21.00: Fossa

21.30: Kagoule

Komedia Studio Bar

20.00: O Chapman

21.00: Gemma Ray

22.00: Grumbling Fur

The Hope

20.15: The Fly

21.15: Garden Heart

22.00: Gulp

The Old Market

19.30: Eva Bowan

20.30: Swans, Wire + Swans perform Drill

Sticky Mike’s Frog Bar

20.00: Hexenschuss

21.00: Dawn Of MIDI

22.15: Ulrich Schnauss

Bleach

20.15: Vincent Vocoder Voice

21.00: Delta Sleep

22.00: Written In Waters

Audio

19.15: Luo

20.15: Vessels

21.15: Gold Panda