Wire detail Nocturnal Koreans mini-album

Wire have announced they’ll release a mini-album entitled Nocturnal Koreans in April.

The eight-track is due out on April 29 via Pinkflag and is comprised of material left over from recording sessions from their 2015 self-titled record.

Vocalist and guitarist Colin Newman says: “The Wire album was quite respectful of the band and Nocturnal Koreans is less respectful. More accurately, it’s the band being less respectful to itself – in that it’s more created in the studio rather than recorded as the band played it, which was mostly the case with Wire.

“A general rule for this record was, any trickery is fair game, if it makes it sound better.”

They’ve made the title track available to stream – and guitarist Matthew Simms reports it’s his favourite on Nocturnal Koreans.

He adds: “It’s a great snapshot of touring America, and when I hear or play that song it reminds me of the many weird and wonderful times, places and people that cross your path.”

Wire have also announced a short run of dates, which are due to kick off in the UK next month.

Wire Nocturnal Koreans tracklist

Nocturnal Koreans Internal Exile Dead Weight Forward Position Numbered Still Pilgrim Trade Fishes Bones

Mar 10: Lewes Con Club, UK

Mar 11: Bath Komedia, UK

Mar 12: Manchester Cosmosis Festival, UK

Apr 22-24: Prestatyn ATP, UK

Apr 27-29: Madrid GetMAD! Festival, Spain