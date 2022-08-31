Prepare to have your childhood ruined: the first trailer for that Winnie The Pooh horror movie has arrived

Back in May, the internet lost its collective mind at the news that, due to the original IP for A. A. Milne's beloved Winnie-The-Pooh stories becoming public domain, a Winnie-The-Pooh horror movie was being produced.

Now, you can finally stick the nail in the coffin of that childhood you've been so desperately clinging onto in recent years, because the first official trailer for Winnie-The-Pooh: Blood And Honey has arrived.

Featuring Pooh and his beloved pal Piglet as we've never seen them before (literally: they both look about six feet tall and terrifying), the film seemingly follows the pair as they break bad and butcher a house full of hapless teens.

"Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey sees Piglet and Pooh embark on a twisted rampage after being abandoned by their friend, Christopher Robin," reads the official synopsis on the trailer. "Journey into 100 Acre Wood as you've never seen it before."

The flick, written and directed by Rhys Waterfield and produced by Jagged Edge Productions, wrapped filming earlier this year and is expected to see release before the end of 2022, with Waterfield acknowledging an unexpected amount of hype around the film and tempering expectations accordingly. "Fans shouldn’t be expecting this to be a Hollywood-level production," he told Variety, also noting that "when you see the cover for this and you see the trailers and the stills and all that, there’s no way anyone is going to think this is a child’s version.”

Judge for yourself by watching the bloody two-minute trailer for Winnie-The-PoohL Blood And Honey below.