Win VIP Download tickets!

Download is less than a month away – and you could be there courtesy of TeamRock.

Download festival 2015 takes place 12th-14th June at Donnington Park. This year’s line-up will see Faith No More, Rise Against, Slash and Black Stone Cherry and many more take the stage along with headliners Slipknot, Muse and Kiss .

To check out the full line-up and buy tickets check out Download’s website here.

We’ve got 10 pairs of tickets to give away. To stand a chance of being a VIP at this year’s Download, simply click here.

*Please note VIP tickets grant access to the guest area and camping and are not RIP tickets.