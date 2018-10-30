Win tickets to see Within Temptation and meet the band

Within Temptation will hit the UK next month as part of their Hammer-sponsored headline tour, and we’re giving away a pair of tickets to one of the shows! But that’s not all: you’ll also get to meet the band before the show! That’s right, you can finally get that selfie with Sharon Den Adel and impress all your friends.

To enter, simply answer the question in the form below and enter which show you’d like to attend.

What is the title of Within Temptation’s new album?

A) Recycle

B) Resist

C) Rumpelstiltskin

Pick one of the below shows:

Nov 10: O2 Apollo, Manchester, UK

Nov 11: O2 Academy, Glasgow, UK

Nov 13: O2 Academy Brixton, London, UK

Travel and accommodation is not included in the prize. Competition closes at 00:00 on 5 November.

We also have a super-limited number of Within Temptation bundles left. These include an exclusive magazine cover, giant poster and a lyric sheet signed by Sharon Den Adel! Get your bundle now.