Win tickets to a free Thunder show!

Classic Rock is delighted to reveal that British rock legends Thunder will play a free show at London's Brooklyn Bowl on November 6th.

Yes, your eyes do not deceive you - the tickets for this one off, and very exclusive intimate show will cost absolutely nothing.

**That’s free, zilch, gratis, bugger all. **

The band will play a set consisting of Thunder classics, killer covers, plus brand new songs from their first album for 6 years (title TBA - released early 2015).

**And it gets better… **

The show will also be recorded, so those who attend will get the chance to make some serious noise on a very special live CD, which will be covermounted on Classic Rock Magazine in January 2015.

This is your chance to hear these brand new songs BEFORE anyone else, and to catch Thunder in one of the smallest venues they’ve ever played in - ahead of their arena dates in March next year.

Want To Go? Here’s What You Do…

Noisy maniacs wishing to attend should enter the competition here. * Your name will then go into a ballot (quiet types need not apply - it’s not going to be your kind of night). * Names will be randomly selected, and the “Chosen Ones” will receive a pair of tickets * The “Chosen Ones” will be notified by email after the draw closes on October 21st.

Want VIP Passes?

This is a free to enter ballot to attend a one off “money can’t buy” show, but if you want to go for it and help us, you could earn yourself two VIP passes.

25 pairs of “Chosen VIPs” passes will be awarded to applicants who shout the most about the gig (that’s share and tweet it to death across social media). Please use the hashtag #thunderlive so we can keep up to date with all your efforts!

Chosen VIPs will be in a superior viewing area, and will get to meet the band after the show.

The most enthusiastic “Chosen VIP” (i.e. he/she who shouts the loudest and does the most) will also win bowling and dinner for two, courtesy of Brooklyn Bowl.

About The Brooklyn Bowl

Brooklyn Bowl is a brand new rock’n’roll wonderland at the O2, combining a state of the art music venue, bowling alley, and restaurant serving American soul food with unique twists. With sound and lights to rival venues of much larger size, it’s the perfect place to see Thunder in an intimate setting without sacrificing the arena-level bombast that has come to define the band’s amazing live performances!

The Rules