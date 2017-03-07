Win tickets and travel to Wacken Festival

Wacken Open Air – the world’s most metal festival – is back for another year of headbanging and hornthrowing chaos. And to celebrate the 28th instalment of the heavy metal weekender, we’re giving away two tickets to the festival plus travel to the site from UK. That’s right! All you need is a tent, some beer, and some well-stretched mosh muscles.

There are a load of killer bands already announced for this year’s Wacken festival including Amon Amarth, Europe, Candlemass, Mayhem, Kreator, Napalm Death, Trivium and Emperor.

So how do you stand a chance of winning these tickets? By heading over to the competition on the Metal Hammer Facebook page and answering the really easy question.

The competition closes on March 20. All terms and conditions can be found on the Hammer Facebook.