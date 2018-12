Prog is offering the chance to win a pair of tickets to this month’s Desertfest in Camden.

The Prog Stage is headlined by Amplifier with guests Sweet Billy Pilgrim, plus Messenger, Iamthemorning, Sumer and Landskap. The rest of the event includes Red Fang, Eyehategod, Sleep and many others.

Desertfest takes place in venues across the Camden area on April 24-26. Almost all tickets are sold out – but you can enter our contest to stand a chance of winning a pair.