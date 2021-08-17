Willow shares performance footage of Lipstick featuring Blink 182's Travis Barker

Following the release of her pop punk-inspired album Lately I Feel Everything, Willow has shared a live video of one its songs, Lipstick.

Joining Willow for the performance is Blink 182's Travis Barker on drums, as well as two accompanying guitarists.

Barker collaborated with Willow on numerous tracks on the new album, including t r a n s p a r e n t s o u l and Grow – the latter of which additionally features vocals from Canada's pop-punk princess Avril Lavigne.

Speaking to Kerrang on her experience of working with the Blink drummer, Willow says "Honestly, I literally was shitting my pants! He came in, listened to the song once all the way through, then went in and did it perfectly.

"I was sitting in the control room trying not to shed a tear, like, ‘What is going on?’ I needed to keep myself together, but it was so inspiring to just see him do it perfectly. Who does that? He’s such a professional, he knows his instrument so well and it was such an honour to work with him."

Other artists on the record include guitarist/vocalist Ayla Tesler-Mabe, singer/songwriter Tierra Whack and rock band Cherry Glazerr.

Watch the performance below: