Willow reveals her new album will feature Avril Lavigne, Travis Barker and more

Pop-gone-punk rocker Willow has shared details of her upcoming album, Lately I Feel Everything, set for release July 16.

Sharing the tracklist over on social media, Willow has revealed that she's been working on a handful of collaborations with some pretty big names.

Opening the album is lead single t r a n s p a r e n t s o u l, featuring Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker. Barker is also set to appear on album tracks Gaslight and G R O W.

Accompanying Barker on the latter is none other than the pop-punk princess herself, Avril Lavigne. Speaking to Kerrang over her decision to include the Canadian vocalist, Willow explains: “If I was going to do pop-punk I had to go far and beyond. I had to go the full mile.

"The fact that Avril has been doing pop-punk music for so long gives her the power of just killing it. Like, there is no world where this is not going to be fire. So that was super-inspiring…”

Willow also opens up about her experience on working with Blink-182's Travis Barker, and adds: “Honestly, I literally was shitting my pants! He came in, listened to the song once all the way through, then went in and did it perfectly.

"I was sitting in the control room trying not to shed a tear, like, ‘What is going on?’ I needed to keep myself together, but it was so inspiring to just see him do it perfectly. Who does that? He’s such a professional, he knows his instrument so well and it was such an honour to work with him."

Other artists on the record include guitarist/vocalist Ayla Tesler-Mabe on Come Home, singer/songwriter Tierra Whack on XTRA and rock band Cherry Glazerr on ¡BREAKOUT!.

Lately I Feel Everything tracklist:

1. t r a n s p a r e n t s o u l (feat. Travis Barker)

2. FUCK You

3. Gaslight (feat. Travis Barker)

4. don’t SAVE ME

5. naïve

6. Lipstick

7. Come Home (feat. Ayla Tesler-Mabe)

8. 4ever

9. XTRA (feat. Tierra Whack)

10. G R O W (feat. Avril Lavigne and Travis Barker)

11. ¡BREAKOUT! (feat. Cherry Glazerr)