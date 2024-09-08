Will Oasis release a new album as part of their comeback? According to Liam, it's "already finished"

Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher has sparked hope that the reunited band will release a new album to go alongside their highly anticipated 2025 run of arena shows.

Since Liam and brother Noel announced they were getting the band back together, Liam has been more active on social media.

Answering questions from fans on X, Liam has swatted away controversy over the sold-out tour's so-called "dynamic" ticket pricing and proudly proclaimed his smugness over the reunion he has long called for.

And today the outspoken vocalist has pretty clearly stated a new Oasis album is on the way.

In replies to a question about whether fans can expect a new record, Liam writes: "Yep it’s already finished."

And when another fan said they felt a new album was "in the air,"Liam replies: "It’s in the bag mate fuck the air".

A new LP would be Oasis' eighth studio album and their first 2008's Dig Out Your Soul.

The ticketing fiasco will be in the news for the foreseeable future after the Competition and Markets Authority, the branch of the UK Government responsible for preventing and reducing anti-competitive activities, confirmed is to investigate Ticketmaster over the sale of tickets for the band's summer 2025 stadium tour.

Jul 04: Cardiff Principality Stadium

Jul 05: Cardiff Principality Stadium

Jul 11: Manchester Heaton Park

Jul 12: Manchester Heaton Park

Jul 16: Manchester Heaton Park

Jul 19: Manchester Heaton Park

Jul 20: Manchester Heaton Park

Jul 25: London Wembley Stadium

Jul 26: London Wembley Stadium

Jul 30: London Wembley Stadium

Aug 02: London, Wembley Stadium

Aug 03: London, Wembley Stadium

Aug 08: Edinburgh Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium

Aug 09: Edinburgh Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium

Aug 12: Edinburgh Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium

Aug 16: Dublin Croke Park, Ireland

Aug 17: Dublin Croke Park, Ireland

Sep 27: London, Wembley Stadium

Sep 28: London, Wembley Stadium