“I told you all we were gonna get back together 1 fine day.” Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher swaggers back on to social media, tells fans they can buy “Kneeling only” tickets for next year's reunion tour for “100 thousand pounds”

Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher has returned to social media, and it's fair to say that he's untroubled by fan complaints about issues with ticket purchasing and prices.

Gallagher has been uncharacteristically silent on X (which everyone still calls Twitter) since the news of Oasis' reunion was announced on August 27, but he returned to the platform today, September 6, in typically bullish form.



“OASIS are back your welcome and I hear there ATTITUDE STINKS good to know something’s never change”, the singer posted this morning, with his usual disdain for spelling and grammar.

When a fan asked how Gallagher was feeling, he responded, “SMUG only kidding SMUG AS FUCK I told you all we were gonna get back together 1 fine day.”

The Competition and Markets Authority, the branch of the UK Government responsible for preventing and reducing anti-competitive activities, is to investigate Ticketmaster over the sale of tickets for the band's summer 2025 stadium tour.

Thousands of fans expressed outrage at Ticketmaster's 'dynamic ticketing' policy, which saw many of those fortunate enough to get to the head of the website queues confronted with ticket prices significantly higher than they had expected to pay.



The tour promoters have since acknowledged that the overwhelming interest in the reunion shows left “all ticket platforms struggling to cope, resulting in immense frustration and disappointment for fans who missed out after queuing for many hours.”

When one Liam Gallagher fan posted, “Didn't expect them to rip the fans off as much as they have done. It's genuinely a shame” the singer simply replied, “SHUTUP”

When another poster cheekily enquired if Gallagher might have any spare tickets for the sold-out tour, the newly-restored Oasis frontman replied, with his standard disregard for the distinction between 'their', 'they're' and 'there', “Shit loads but there really expensive 100 thousand pounds Kneeling only.”

Another fan asked how Liam and Noel Gallagher's mother Peggy feels about the brothers burying the hatchet after exchanging insults for the past 15 years, to which the singer offered a tongue-in-cheek reply: “She’s gutted she couldn’t get a ticket”.

In reaction to fans' dismay over the ticketing roll-out, Oasis this week announced two further shows at London's Wembley Stadium, on September 27 and 28.



A statement says that “Applications to join the ballot will be opened first to the many fans who were unsuccessful in the initial on sale with Ticketmaster.”

Jul 04: Cardiff Principality Stadium

Jul 05: Cardiff Principality Stadium

Jul 11: Manchester Heaton Park

Jul 12: Manchester Heaton Park

Jul 16: Manchester Heaton Park

Jul 19: Manchester Heaton Park

Jul 20: Manchester Heaton Park

Jul 25: London Wembley Stadium

Jul 26: London Wembley Stadium

Jul 30: London Wembley Stadium

Aug 02: London, Wembley Stadium

Aug 03: London, Wembley Stadium

Aug 08: Edinburgh Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium

Aug 09: Edinburgh Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium

Aug 12: Edinburgh Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium

Aug 16: Dublin Croke Park

Aug 17: Dublin Croke Park

Sep 27: London, Wembley Stadium

Sep 28: London, Wembley Stadium