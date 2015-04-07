Wildabouts tour goes ahead despite death of guitarist

Scott Weiland And The Wildabouts will go ahead with next month’s US tour despite the death of guitarist Jeremy Brown.

Brown, 34, died suddenly last month, on the day the band’s debut album Blaster was released. A scheduled show in London was postponed until September 3.

In a statement, the band say: “Unfortunately, due to our guitar player Jeremy Brown’s passing, this week’s show in London will be postponed until September 3. We will be coming back to play a full UK and European tour at that time.

“Your current tickets will be good for the show on September 3 at the Garage, and thank you to all of our fans for understanding while we grieve and take next steps to be back for the US tour in May.”

Former Velvet Revolver and Stone Temple Pilots frontman Weiland described Brown as his “truest friend” and “one of the most gifted guitar players I’ve ever known.” He added: “I’m in shock right now. Everyone that knows him is devastated. It is a terrible loss that goes beyond words.”

No cause for Brown’s death has been revealed as yet.