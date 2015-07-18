Wilco offer Star Wars album free

Wilco have made all 11 tracks of ninth album Star Wars available for download in return for your email address.

The release, which runs for a limited time, can be accessed via their website, iTunes and Amazon.

Frontman Jeff Tweedy describes the move as “a jolt of joy” and “a fun surprise.”

The CD version will arrive on August 21 with a vinyl edition on November 27. Wilco will hold weekly prize draws for those who pre-order, with prizes including Tweedy’s handwritten lyrics, concert tickets, test pressing and an undeveloped disposable camera used by the band.

