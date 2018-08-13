Who is the greatest prog keyboard player of all time?

There are those that say that the keyboard player is to progressive rock what the guitar player is to heavy metal. And we've seen some amazing keyboard players in the genre over the years. But who is the best?

That's what we want you to help us find out for a future project? Is it one of the legends we've pictured; Rick Wakeman? Tony Banks? Keith Emerson? Richard Wright? Patrick Moraz? Or maybe you favour Gentle Giant's Kerry Minnear? Peter Bardens of Camel? Or Marillion's Mark Kelly? Or Derek Sherinian, Kevin Moore or Jordan Rudess who have all played for Dream Theater? Or maybe, if you like your prog to lean to the fusion side of things, a Joe Zawinul, Jan Hammer or Chick Corea?

Or perhaps it's one of prog's newer guard who have grabbed your attention? Haken's Diego Tajeda perhaps? Or Martin Orford? Or Neal Morse? Or Jem Godfrey? Or Richard Barbieri? Or one of the myriad of names we've not even mentioned here?

It's your call. You will decide who is the very best. All we need you to do is list your five top prog keyboard players, in order and tell us why you've made the choice. Then title your e-mail 'Keyboards' and e-mail us here. The results will be published in due course.

Thank you.